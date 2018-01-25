Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has signed a new contract at the club that runs until 2020, with the option for a further year.

The 54-year-old replaced Louis van Gaal as United’s boss in 2016 and last season he won both the EFL Cup and Europa League as well as the Community Shield.

“We have set very high standards – winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for,” Mourinho said as the news was announced on his club’s official website.

“We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.”

Mourinho has been the most successful United manager of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era in terms of silverware but his side finished sixth in the Premier League last term and trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points this season.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss penned a three-year deal with the option for a further 12 months upon taking the job at Old Trafford and Mourinho recently rubbished a story that claimed there were fears he could resign at the end of this campaign.

Should he remain at United for the duration of his new contract, Mourinho’s stay would be the longest of his mangerial career.

“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager,” he added.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr (Ed) Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.”

It has been a week of good news at Old Trafford after United completed the signing of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez on Monday in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Speaking about Mourinho’s new deal, United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward said: “Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020.

“His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top-quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”

The Mourinho reign in brief …

Trophies

Mourinho became the first United manager ever to mark his debut season at Old Trafford with a major trophy, claiming last season’s League Cup with victory over Southampton at Wembley.

United went on to add the Europa League with victory over Ajax, clinching Champions League qualification and making it a trophy hat-trick after winning the Community Shield at the start of the season.

Results

Mourinho enjoys a 61.62 per cent win rate in all competitions since joining United, a total which compares favourably to Sir Alex Ferguson (59.67 per cent) and indeed tops all United managers.

United could only manage a sixth-placed finish in last season’s Premier League after 15 draws from their 38 games left them 24 points behind champions Chelsea. They have improved to second this time but still trail leaders and rivals Manchester City by 12 points.

His Premier League record since the start of last season reads 34 wins, 20 draws and just eight defeats, with 103 goals scored and 45 conceded for a goal difference of +58.

That League Cup triumph helped him build a 7-2 win-loss record in that competition with United, with four wins and one loss in the FA Cup.

The Europa League success contained 10 wins, three draws and two losses, with five wins and one defeat in this season’s Champions League group stage, while United won last season’s Community Shield against Leicester but lost to Real Madrid in this season’s UEFA Super Cup.

That leaves his overall record at 61 wins, 23 draws and 15 defeats as he prepares to bring up a century of games with United when they face Yeovil on Friday in the FA Cup.

Transfers

Mourinho has spent reported fees of nearly £300m in the three transfer windows prior to this one since taking over at Old Trafford.

The £89million return of former United academy graduate Paul Pogba and the £75m signing of Romelu Lukaku headline his spending, though Alexis Sanchez arrived from Arsenal this month in a straight swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with no fee involved.

Mourinho has recouped around £57m, selling Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay for over £20m apiece, leaving his net spend at around £234m.

