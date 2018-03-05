Jose Mourinho will work for Russian broadcaster RT as a pundit at this summer’s World Cup.

The Manchester United manager will provide “expert analysis and predictions” for the state-funded television station, RT said.

“I am very happy to join the team at RT,” Mourinho said on www.rt.com.

“I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games.”

Peter Schmeichel, the former Manchester United goalkeeper will also be an RT pundit for the tournament in Russia.

– PA

