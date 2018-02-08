Wessi, The Wessiah or merely just Wes – Hoolahan will always have a special place in the hearts of Irish fans, writes Steve Neville.

The 35-year-old won 43 caps for Ireland, but as he announces his retirement, many wondered what could have been if he had been more appreciated in his prime.

Wes Hoolahan is what we want Irish football to look like. Unfortunately he didn’t get half the international career we could have enjoyed from him because of what he looked like. Small. Skilful. Kept the ball. Underrated skills here. Hope we’re learning. — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) February 8, 2018

Sad to see Wes Hoolahan retire! What a player! Pity we didn’t have him in his earlier years with Ireland #IrishMessi Eamon Dunphy will be heartbroken 💔 🇮🇪 ⚽️ — Michael Shields (@Shields2Michael) February 8, 2018

Speaking to The Herald, Hoolahan said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, to retire, but I feel it’s one I had to make and this is the right time to do it.

“It’s a mixture of things that led me to make this decision but mainly age, I will be 36 soon, I’ll be 38 when the next Euros come around, so it’s time to move aside.

“I had two great campaigns with Ireland and the Euros in France was an amazing experience.”

Eamon Dunphy, who frequently praised Hoolahan on punditry duty with RTÉ, said he’s showreel was wonderful.

“He was a fabulous player. I think the crowd loved him because he was reminiscent of a different era.

“He was a street player. A little bit like…the same skill set as Lionel Messi. I’m not suggesting he was as good as Lionel Messi but the same skill set. Little wriggle of the hips and he’d lost ya, little deft touch here and there…”

“He was a joy to watch and I think probably a joy to play with as well.”

Many more have taken to social media to heap praise on the Norwich midfielder.

Depresses me to think we’ll never see Wes Hoolahan in an Ireland shirt again. I love this man. pic.twitter.com/jWVeHaoOuJ — Ste🏈McGovern (@TheNoveltyAct) February 8, 2018

Wes Hoolahan has announced his international retirement. One of my favourite players in the last ten years. Thanks for everything Wes #Magician #Wessi pic.twitter.com/ypGaJqWMtV — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) February 8, 2018

Missing a golden one-on-one opportunity vs Italy only to ping an inch perfect cross for Brady’s winner seconds later says all you need to know about Wes Hoolahan. Sad to see him go when it still felt like the beginning of his Irish career. #COYBIG #Wessi pic.twitter.com/qr3p4aRTBL — Colm Brosnan (@ColmBrosnan) February 8, 2018

Farewell to Wes Hoolahan! Thanks for the great moments and memories. If only Irish managers served him as well as Wes served his country, there would’ve been even more memories & caps. Time for others to step up now. #COYBIG — Armchair Pundit (@ArmchairPunditX) February 8, 2018

Any Irish manager who didn’t play Wes Hoolahan in a game he was available for let the country down. One of the classiest players we’ve ever had. — Michael McCarthy (@McCarthyMick) February 8, 2018

Wes Hoolahan ripping the Italians apart – pic.twitter.com/y6O2vAVLBE — MrJWade (@MrJWadeHH) February 8, 2018

As Philip Egan says, he’ll always have this. And so will we.

It was inevitable that Wes would call it a day with Ireland. Some great moments in the green jersey and could have been a lot more if he’d be given a few more chances. He’ll always have this though: https://t.co/Gz7qpKN0WD — Philip Egan (@philegansport) February 8, 2018

