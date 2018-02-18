Katie Taylor hopes to take the first step to unifying the world lightweight division when she faces Victoria Bustos in the United States on April 28.

Taylor will fight Argentinian Bustos on the undercard to Daniel Jacobs’ bout against Maciej Sulecki at the Barclay Center, Brooklyn, New York.

WBA title holder Taylor will bid to take the IBF version from Bustos and the 31-year-old, who won the Olympic title at the London 2012 Games, has her focus on claiming a second belt.

“Becoming unified champion is very important to me,” said Taylor.

“I believe that winning my first world title as a pro is just the start of it, I want to fight all the other champions and unify the lightweight division.

“Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women’s boxing so I’m expecting a very tough fight.”

The WBC world title is held by Belgian Delfine Persoon and Brazil’s Rose Volante holds the WBO version.

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss