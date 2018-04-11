By Eoghan Cormican, Semple Stadium

Kerry 1-15 Tipperary 0-4

The Kerry minor footballers breezed into the semi-finals of the Munster championship with this emphatic victory over Tipperary.

The winners limited the hosts to one second-half point and it was game over when Tipperary suffered a double-blow on 41 minutes; Kevin Hayes, having conceded a penalty when fouling Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoích, was sent off having received a black card to go with his earlier yellow. Paul Walsh nailed the resulting spot kick to send Kerry into a 1-10 to 0-3 unassailable lead.

Captain Paul O’Shea, along with subs Dylan Geaney and Sean Quilter, closed out the win with a succession of points.

The visitors led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break and should have been further in front, with Tipperary goalkeeper Callan Scully producing two fine saves to deny Patrick D’Arcy and Jack Kennelly. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoích had a third goal chance but blasted over from close range.

Tipperary had only one scorer in the first-half, Christy English, the Ballyporeen youngster kicking Tipperary’s one and only point from play in the first-half seven minutes in.

Tipperary play Limerick in a playoff next Wednesday, last chance saloon for both sides.

Scorers for Kerry: P Walsh (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees); R Ó Beaglaoích (0-5, 0-4 frees); D Geaney (0-2 frees); P O’Shea, K Falvey, P D’Arcy, S Quilter (0-1 ‘45) J Kennelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C English (0-3, 0-2 frees); C Whelan (0-1).

Kerry: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); C Flannery (Dingle), C Moriarty (Annascaul), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla); K O’Donoghue (Legion), D McCarthy (Kenmare), D Murphy (Rathmore); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), D Lyne (Legion); D Rahilly (Rathmore), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk), K Falvey (Annascaul); J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue), P Walsh (Brosna), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: D Dineen (Rathmore) for Kennelly (45 mins); J O’Connor (Beaufort) for D’Arcy (47); D Mangan (Laune Rangers) for O’Donoghue (50); S Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Lyne (54); D Geaney (Dingle) for Ó Beaglaoích (56); J McCarthy (Kenmare) for Falvey (60).

Tipperary: C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); T McDonagh (Cahir), S Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), C McDonagh (Cahir); M O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), K Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); B Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane); D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), E Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris); A Flannery (Galtee Rovers), K Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), C English (Ballyporeen).

Subs: D Farrelly (Clerihan) for Flannery (HT); G Meagher (Inane Rovers) for T McDonagh (38); C Whelan (Mullinaone) for Murphy (44); J O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers) for J Ryan (49); R Byron (Galtee Rovers) for Daly (58).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).

