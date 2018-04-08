Kilkenny made it an eighth consecutive win over Tipperary in Nowlan Park with an empathic second-half show.

It’s the first time the cats claimed the title in four years.

Walter Walsh has scored a goal for the Cats early in the second half after Tipperary took a 2 point interval lead.

Jason Forde scored 1-6 in the opening period.

TJ Reid has been equally as impressive for the Cats, hitting 9 points.

Congratulations to the Kilkenny team and management on winning the Allianz Hurling League 2018 pic.twitter.com/Egm0DS3MJ2 — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 8, 2018

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (0-15, 11 frees, 1 sideline); W. Walsh (1-2); C. Fogarty (1-0); J. Donnelly (0-2); E. Murphy (free), R. Leahy, M. Keoghan, L. Blanchfield (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (2-12, 1-9 frees, 0-1 65, 0-1 sideline); J. McGrath (0-2); W. Connors, S. Curran, S. Kennedy (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; J. Holden, P. Walsh, P. Deegan; C. Delaney, C. Buckley (c), E. Morrissey; R. Leahy, J. Maher; M. Keoghan, T.J. Reid, J. Donnelly; A. Murphy, W. Walsh, B. Sheehan.

Subs for Kilkenny: L. Blanchfield for A. Murphy (41); L. Scanlon for B. Sheehan (44); C. Fogarty for R. Leahy (48); C. Martin for J. Donnelly (63).

TIPPERARY: D. Mooney; A. Flynn, J. Barry, M. Cahill; B. Heffernan, R. Maher, P. Maher (c); B. Maher, S. Kennedy; S. Curran, B. McCarthy, J. McGrath; W. Connors, J. Forde, M. Breen.

Subs for Tipperary: J. O’Dwyer for M. Breen (h-t); C. Barrett for S. Kennedy (45); M. Russell for S. Curran (60); D. Maher for J. Barry (61).

Referee: A. Kelly (Galway).

Allianz League Final (FT) Kilkenny 2-23 (29) Tipperary 2-17 (23) #GAA — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 8, 2018

Earlier in the day, Kilkenny ladies made it back to back Littlewoods Camogie League titles with a 15 points to 1-11 defeat of Cork at Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny were made to sweat in the closing stages by a never-say-die Cork but they just held out to claim their third Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 title in a row at a packed Nowlan Park.

This was a fourth crown in five seasons for the Noresiders and a 14th in total. In the process, they inflicted a third defeat on their old rivals from their last four meetings in major finals going back to the 2016 All-Ireland.

It also gives Cork the unenviable record of having lost the most Division 1 Finals, although their ninth reverse comes with a record total of 16 wins.

While they only had a point to spare at the end and failed to score in the final quarter, it would be hard to argue that Kilkenny weren’t worthy victors, having led throughout.

For the second half, Ashling Thompson reprised her regular role as an auxiliary centre-back to provide an extra defensive screen and give more creative freedom to Gemma O’Connor, starting her first game of the year following a knee injury.

Orla Cotter began to garner more possession around midfield and when Orla Cronin scored a brilliant solo goal seven minutes after the restart, it was game on.

Kilkenny’s response was notable though, with a couple of points from Walshe and impressive youngster Aoife Doyle immediately to maintain a six-point buffer.

A brace of points from Katrina Mackey kickstarted a last-quarter rally from Cork and had Collins found the net with her kick in the 47th minute, rather than drag the attempt wide after recovering from being fouled, they would have had real momentum.

As it was, Cotter had an easy point from the free that Ray Kelly correctly called play back for to leave just three between them.

Kilkenny had the chance to finish it in the 54th minute but Thompson saved Denise Gaule’s shot from a penalty.

It came as a result of a sublime bit of skill by Anne Dalton around midfield, the St Lachtain’s star affecting a foot solo to maintain possession and get a move going up the left flank.

The sliotar ended with Shelly Farrell, who was unceremoniously upended by Aoife Murray and Kelly had no option but to show the Cork skipper a red card.

Littlewoods Ireland Div 1 League Final

Full Time

Kilkenny: 0-15(15)

Cork: 1-11(14) — Kilkenny Camogie (@KilkennyCamogie) April 8, 2018

The Cats were unable to make the extra player count though. Collins flashed a shot inches over the crossbar and Cotter converted a free to leave just the minimum between them.

They could not fashion the last chance they needed though and Kilkenny prevailed.

SCORERS FOR KILKENNY: D Gaule 0-6(4fs, 1 45); M Walshe 0-3, K Power 0-2, J Clifford 0-2, S Farrell 0-1, A Doyle 0-1

SCORERS FOR CORK: O Cronin 1-1; L Collins, O Cotter (fs) 0-3 each; K Mackey 0-2; G O’Connor, A Thompson 0-1 each

KILKENNY: J Frisby, C Phelan, C Foley, G Walsh, M Teehan, M Farrell, D Tobin, A Dalton, D Gaule, A Doyle, K Power, S Farrell, M Quilty, M Walshe, J Clifford. Subs: J Malone for Clifford (58), D Morrissey for Quilty (58), C Dormer for Walsh (60)

CORK: A Murray, L O’Sullivan, L Treacy, P Mackey, L Coppinger, G O’Connor, C Sigerson, A Sheehan, A Thompson, O Cronin, O Cotter, K Mackey, L Collins, N McCarthy, A O’Connor. Subs: H Looney for McCarthy (ht), J White for O’Connor (44), L Homan for Coppinger (54), A Lee for K Mackey (56), M Cahalane for O’Sullivan (60+1)

REFEREE: R Kelly (Kildare)

Share it:













Don't Miss