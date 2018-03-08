Seamus Coleman has been chosen for the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time since he broke his leg in a World Cup qualifier against Wales last year.

Martin O’Neill has also selected Greg Cunningham, Alan Judge, and Sean Maguire in his 30-man squad for the Friendly against Turkey on Friday, March 23 in Antalya.

There are first senior call-ups for goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, defenders Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens.

Both O’Hara and Rice had previously trained with the squad but were never included in a match-day squad.

Also, O’Hara and Rice will also be available for the Ireland U21s in the European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, March 27 in Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland have a busy year with friendlies against the United States, France, Poland and Northern Ireland, as well as UEFA Nations League games with Denmark and Wales.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Liam Kelly (Reading), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

