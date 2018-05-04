Kiltubrid GAA Club in Leitrim have posted an emotional video to their Facebook page which has struck a chord with exPats all over the world.

“Like many rural communities in Ireland, a great number of Kiltubrid people have left their native parish for pastures new to the four corners of Ireland and the world in search of employment and adventure. It is the Irish way,” the post reads.

The video, entitled ‘This is your land’, is in aid of a campaign to raise funds for new facilities at their grounds.

They go on to say that they’ve produced the video with the intention of conveying the true meaning of what a small patch of ground means to an Irish community, those locally and abroad.

The three-minute clip features photos of Kiltubrid natives living in various places around the world, from Sydney to Abu Dhabi.

