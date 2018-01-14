Late penalty helps Racing overcome Munster in thrilling clash

Racing 92 34 – Munster 30

By Simon Lewis, U Arena, Paris

Key moment: Plenty of them in an entertaining, see-saw game that saw Munster take the lead for the first time at 21-18 in the 51st minute through a converted Chris Farrell try. Racing levelled soon after, Munster retook the lead and then the home side regained it, only for Conor Murray to launch a long-range penalty between the posts with six minutes to go and send the province into 30-28 lead.

While it did not seal victory it was enough to guarantee the vital losing bonus point that, despite two late Machenaud penalties giving Racing the win, keeps Munster in the driving seat for the quarter-finals.

Talking point: While there was much to admire about Racing 92’s spectacular indoor U Arena, the dazzling light show, giant screen at one end and deafening public address pre-game could not engineer a proper big-game atmosphere with the teams playing in an eerily quiet stadium for long periods. A strange scenario for a game so entertaining.

Key man: Keith Earls looked back to his brilliant best on the Munster wing, looking to have lost none of his frightening pace and sharpness with the hamstring injury he suffered in early November.

He scored one try brilliantly, starting and finishing the move with wonderful footwork while the way he picked a pass from Simon Zebo off his bootstraps at pace was an excellent piece of skill that will have given his prospects of starting the Six Nations a brilliant boost in wake of competition from young guns Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour.

Ref watch: Munster struggled to get on the right side of English referee Matthew Carley throughout the first half, conceding a procession of ruck penalties, their frustration emphasised by captain Peter O’Mahony on the stroke of half-time, his questioning of the official after being pinged at a breakdown costing his side 10 metres for dissent and with it a soft three points for Maxime Machenaud.

Penalties conceded: Racing 11 Munster 11

Injuries: No apparent injuries for Munster although captain Peter O’Mahony did not look entirely comfortable throughout and was replaced on 55 minutes. The artificial 4G pitch did not seem to claim any casualties though.

Next up: It’s down to the final round in pool four next Sunday with Munster, still leading the group by a point, hosting Castres at Thomond Park and Racing having to travel to Welford Road to play Leicester Tigers.

