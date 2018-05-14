Waterford FC have stayed third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The standing comes after a last-gasp Gary McCabe penalty secured a 2-2 draw for bottom-side Bray at the Carlisle Grounds.

Gavan Holohan and Courtney Duffus got the goals for The Blues after Daniel McKenna’s third-minute opener.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have moved two points clear at the top.

Stephen Kenny’s side came from 1-0 down to win 4-1 at Derry City and inflict a first home defeat of the season upon the Candystripes.

Brian Gartland, Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy and Krisztian Adorjan got the goals for the Louth side after Darren Cole’s opener.

