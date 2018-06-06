LeBron James confirms Donald Trump snub

By James O’Connor

Basketball superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry might be on opposite sides in the NBA Finals, but they are on the same page when it comes to handing an invite to visit Donald Trump’s White House.

The US president announced on Monday that there would be no customary visit to the White House for the Super Bowl champions, making reference to players in the NFL kneeling during the national anthem and the controversy that followed last season.

Cleveland Cavaliers star James, who has previously criticised Trump, has made it clear that the winners of the NBA Finals won’t be attending the White House, either.

Speaking to the media on an off-day today, members of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors waded in on the situation between the NFL champions and the President, and Lebron James did not

hold back.

“It’s typical of him,” James aimed at Trump. “I’m not surprised.

“I know no matter who wins this series no one wants the invite anyways. It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going (to the White House).

[quote]Winning a Superbowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA championship or a National Championship is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there, in my opinion.[/quote]

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors backed James’ take, alluding to what he and his team did after winning the NBA title last season.

After winning the 2017 Championship, Warriors players indicated that they would not go to the White House, but before they would meet to formally decide, President Trump cancelled his invite.

“I’m pretty sure the way we handled things last year, (we will) kinda stay consistent with that,” Curry said when asked whether or not the Warriors would attend the White House.

Philadelphia Eagles players have responded to Trump, several of them noting that few players were going to attend anyway, and that at no stage last season did Eagles players kneel during the anthem.

#PhiladelphiaEagles

Just saying no, I don’t wanna attend the party of a bully pic.twitter.com/AZFOVPQgtO — The Audacity of CWright (@WrightLyrics) June 5, 2018

