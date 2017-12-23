Leicester 2 Manchester United 2

Manchester United will spend Christmas an eye-watering 13 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City after Harry Maguire secured Leicester a draw with a last-gasp goal.

Already reeling from their shock midweek Carabao Cup exit at Bristol City, the need for Jose Mourinho’s men to get back to winning ways was heightened by Pep Guardiola’s team racking up a 17th successive league win earlier in the day.

Juan Mata’s brace looked to have done just that as United responded to Jamie Vardy’s 50th Premier League goal, only for Maguire to strike at the death as 10-man Leicester secured a 2-2 draw.

It was a remarkable end to an entertaining encounter that United started brightly, only for the Foxes to catch them cold on the break as Vardy became the club’s first player to reach a half-century of Premier League goals.

Mata coolly drew United level and put them ahead with a second-half free-kick that the visitors threatened to add to, with Jesse Lingard hitting the post and Marcus Rashford seeing a penalty claim ignored as substitute Daniel Amartey saw red for two bookings in quick succession.

But United would receive a gut punch at the start of a run of four matches in 10 days as Maguire ghosted in to snatch a point.

