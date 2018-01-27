Leigh Griffiths returns to haunt Hibs as Celtic stay 11 points clear

Leigh Griffiths scored against his former club as Celtic maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 1-0 win at home to Hibernian.

Ex-Hibs forward Griffiths got the only goal of the game in the 27th minute with his eighth league strike of the season – though he would later go off injured.

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths punches the ground in frustration as he goes off injured. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won six of their last seven games since being beaten by Hearts in December and are unbeaten in 41 Premiership matches at Celtic Park.

Scott McKenna scored twice as Aberdeen came from behind to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Pittodrie.

Kilmarnock were ahead after 28 minutes when Kris Boyd deflected Greg Taylor’s shot past Danny Rogers.

Dons defender McKenna turned the game on its head, though, with two goals in quick succession after half-time.

Niall McGinn then added a fine 72nd-minute goal as Derek McInnes’ side leapfrogged Rangers into second place.

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele is challenged by Hibernian’s Darren McGregor. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Curtis Main’s last-gasp header earned Motherwell a 1-1 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Manuel Milinkovic had given Hearts the lead but the hosts still extended their unbeaten run in the Premiership to 11 games.

Dundee dug deep to secure a late 2-1 win against 10-man Hamilton at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Mark O’Hara’s own goal gave Hamilton the lead early on but the visitors saw David Templeton sent off for a second bookable offence with 16 minutes remaining.

Matthew Henvey then smashed home Scott Allan’s cross three minutes later and AJ Leitch-Smith scored in the eighth minute of added time.

Partick Thistle moved six points clear of bottom side Ross County with a 3-1 victory at St Johnstone.

Steven Lawless gave Thistle the lead after 13 minutes and the visitors doubled their advantage through in-form Conor Sammon in the 64th minute.

The Saints did pull a goal back through Liam Craig’s penalty with 16 minutes left but Ryan Edwards made sure of the points for Partick in added time.

