Leinster have confirmed the appointment of Felipe Contepomi as their new backs coach.

The former Argentina out-half will be returning to the Province as a replacement for Girvan Dempsey.

Contepomi made 116 appearances during a six-year spell at Leinster.

He helped them win their first European title before leaving for Toulon in 2009.

He has spent last few seasons working with the Argentina national team and the Jaguares Super Rugby side.

Head coach Leo Cullen hailed the appointment of his former teammate.

“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to recruit someone we think can build on the work done over the last few seasons, and who can ultimately add to the systems and the processes we already have in place,” Cullen told leinsterrugby.ie.

“To be able to call on someone of Felipe’s standing, not only within this club but within the game of rugby as a whole, is a huge boost for us as we look towards the season ahead.

“Felipe has spoken so passionately to me about Leinster and wanting to help the players improve so they can achieve their full potential.

“The landscape and the playing group may have changed since he was last here, but the respect that people have for him hasn’t. We are all looking forward to welcoming Felipe back to Leinster Rugby.”

Contepomi said of his decision to return: “The UAR gave me the opportunity to develop as a coach in recent years and have now allowed me the opportunity to face this new challenge in Leinster Rugby. I only have words of thanks for the Union.

“I spent much of my playing career at Leinster and now I’ll be back in Dublin to join a great staff and to work with great players. All this is a huge motivation and it will be a great experience to continue growing as a coach.

“I also want to thank the people who worked with me over the last few years and especially, the players I had in Argentina XV, for the commitment they had and their desire to learn, because they gave me the opportunity to become a better coach and person.”

