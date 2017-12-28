This afternoon’s National Hunt meeting at Leopardstown has passed a course inspection and goes ahead as planned.

GOING REPORT Issued at 7.30am RACING GOES AHEAD AS SCHEDULED GOING:Hurdle – Soft, Yielding in places

Chase – Yielding, Soft in places FORECAST: Staying dry and bright for today. Showers this evening but clearing tomorrow morning – possibility of 5mm. pic.twitter.com/4pSyVciGiC — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) December 28, 2017

The news is also positive at Limerick as this afternoon’s National Hunt meeting goes ahead as scheduled.

A 7.30am precautionary inspection had been called due to the threat of overnight frost, but there are no reported problems.

However, this afternoon’s jumps fixture at Leicester in England has been abandoned due to snow and ice.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson accepted on Wednesday that it would be a “tough battle” to get the meeting on after nearly two inches of snow fell on the track.

The situation was not helped, either, by overnight temperatures having dropped to as low as minus 3C.

And with the position untenable, Stevenson announced Leicester’s abandonment well in advance of an intended 8am inspection.

Kelso’s National Hunt card on Friday has, however, been called off due to “frozen ground”.

Temperatures dropped to a shuddering minus 4C, with another hard frost and snow forecast on raceday.

Don't Miss