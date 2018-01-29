Manchester City winger Leroy Sane suffered ankle ligament damage during the 2-0 FA Cup fourth round win over Cardiff, the Premier League leaders have announced.

Pep Guardiola called for players to receive more protection after the 22-year-old was injured by a challenge from Cardiff’s Joe Bennett, who was shown a yellow card for the tackle and later sent off for a second bookable offence.

While confirming the nature of the injury, City did not put a timetable on a return for Sane, who has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions this season.

