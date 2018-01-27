Ivan Ivi inspired a dramatic late comeback to help Levante salvage a 2-2 draw against 10-man Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor.

Depor, trashed 7-1 by Real Madrid last weekend, looked set to leap-frog above their opponents and out of the relegation zone when first-half goals from Adrian Lopez from Florin Andone saw them leading 2-0 heading into the final 10 minutes.

That was despite playing with a man less from the 34th minute after Celso Borges was shown a second yellow card for having an arm raised in an aerial challenge with former Deportivo youth team player Jason.

However, the battling hosts could not hold on for their first win in six weeks as Ivi struck in the 80th and 84th minutes, his first effort going in via a significant deflection before the summer signing netted the equaliser with a superb 25-yard effort.

