Limerick keep it 100 after victory over Dublin

By John Keogh

Limerick 1-26 Dublin 0-17:

Limerick maintained their 100% record in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B by comprehensively beating Dublin 1-26 to 0-17 at the Gaelic Grounds.

It was all too easy for Limerick throughout and the game was effectively over when Aaron Gillane buried a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes and Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin. Pic: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Limerick started as they meant to go on with Dan and Tom Morrissey combining in the opening minute to see the latter score the first point of the game.

Tom Morrissey followed up with his second moments later before Cian Boland atoned for a poor earlier wide to get Dublin off the mark.

Dublin were in the game at this stage with Fergal Whitely and Danny Sutcliffe keeping them in touch after a couple of Gillane frees.

Limerick had the game’s first goal chance on 13 minutes when a fine move saw Seamus Flanagan in on goal but he was denied by a smart Alan Nolan save.

David Reidy popped over a point from the rebound and then added a second before Gillane’s third placed ball of the game put Limerick 0-7 to 0-4 up after 19 minutes.

Limerick were visibly upping the pace at this stage and two fine efforts from Gearoid Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes increased their lead.

Seamus Flanagan then opened up the Dublin defence with a run through the middle before offloading to Barry Murphy. The Limerick corner forward was fouled by Nolan and Gillane fired into the net from the resultant penalty.

Gillane then added to his total with two frees that put Limerick 1-11 to 0-5 points with half-time approaching.

Limerick’s Declan Hannon and Fiontan McGibb of Dublin. Pic: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

The Patrickswell sharpshooter finished the half with 1-7 to his name – the highlight being a stunning point of play in added time. Gillane added another two points before he was called ashore in the 48th minute.

Dublin brought Liam Rushe on at half-time, no doubt with the hope of breathing life into the performance but it was Limerick who continued to dominate.

Flanagan, who looked dangerous every time he touched the ball, was rewarded for his efforts with two fine scores at the beginning of the second-half.

Limerick didn’t need to up their work rate any further from the opening 35 minutes but continued to outstrip Dublin on every level.

Hegarty and Byrnes added another excellent point each in the early stages of the second-half before Limerick manager John Kiely opted to empty his bench.

There wern’t many positives for Dublin manager Pat Gilroy to take from the game but he can be heartened by the efforts of Danny Sutcliffe, who finished the game with five points from play.

For Limerick, their impressive start to the league campaign continues and they will be full of confidence travelling to Antrim for their next game.

Scorers: Limerick: A Gillane 1-9 (1-0 pen, 7f), D Reidy 0-4 (1f), T Morrissey, D Byrnes (1f) and S Flanagan 0-3 each, G Hegarty 0-2, P Ryan and B O’Connell 0-1 each.

Scorers: Dublin: D Burke 0-6 (6f), D Sutcliffe 0-5, C Keaney 0-2, C Boland, F Whitely, E O’Donnell and F McGibb 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, S Hickey, R English; Diarmaid Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; P Browne, C Lynch; G Hegarty, T Morrissey, D Reidy; A Gillane, S Flanagan, B Murphy.

Subs: T Condon for English (h-t), P Ryan for Gillane (48), O O’Reilly for Murphy (54), B O’Connell for Hegarty (57), R McCarthy for Hickey (66),

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, B O’Carroll, E O’Donnell; S Barrett, C Crummey, T Connolly; C McBride, N McMorrow; F McGibb, F Whitely, D Sutcliffe; C Keaney, C Boland, D Burke.Subs:[/b] S O Ó Riain for C McBride (24), D Kelly for O’Carroll (h-t), Rónán Ó Haodha for McMorrow (h-t), L Rushe for Boland (h-t), J Martin for Connolly (70).

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary)

