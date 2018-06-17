Limerick…1-21

Clare…2-17

Gerry Quinn

Limerick made it through to the Munster Minor hurling final defeating Clare by a single point, in a thriller at Cusack Park.

The young Treaty men relied on a Cathal O’Neill ’65, deep into injury time to seal the victory. This was a game that was dominated for the most part by the hosts but a dogged Limerick, snapping at their heels for the hour, eked out the win in the end.

Clare opened the game in whirlwind fashion and lead by 0-5 to no score by the twelfth minute. The Shannonsiders got their account off to a start with a Danny O’Leary point on thirteen.

Seven minutes later the sides were level as Limerick upped the ante. At the break Clare held a 1-8 to 1-6 lead with their goal coming from Mark Rodgers. Their opponents three pointer was scored by Cormac Ryan.

Eight minutes into the second period, The Banner looked to be in control when Rodgers bagged his second goal but Limerick remained resolute. On twenty-nine the hosts lead by 2-16 to 1-17 but Limerick outscored them by four points to one in injury time to reach the decider.

Clare: C O’Brien, J Enright, A Mungovan, M Gough, D Healy (Capt.) D McMahon, J Griffin, A Moriarty, G O’Grady, W Halpin, R Mounsey, K Guyler, M Rogers, S Meehan, C Hegarty.

Subs: T Butler for O’Grady (41), M Martin for Coughlan (70),

Limerick: B Heavey, P Harnett, B Herlihy, M Keane, E O’Mahony, E McEvoy, J Nicholas, P Kirby, B O’Connor, D O’Leary, C Ryan, C O’Neill, C Coughlan, B Purcell, C Casey.

Subs: D Hegarty for Casey (h/t), B Nix for O’Leary (48)

Referee: M Maher (Cork).

