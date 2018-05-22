Liverpool and Roma have been charged by UEFA following crowd disturbances at the Champions League semi-final first leg between the teams at Anfield.

Liverpool have also been charged over the throwing of objects and setting off of fireworks.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

UEFA said both clubs have been charged under Article 16 (2) of the governing body’s disciplinary regulations.

Liverpool won the first leg of the tie 5-2, and went on to secure their place in the Champions League final despite losing the return trip to Italy 4-2.

The match in Rome saw increased security measures, with thousands of Liverpool fans having made their way to the capital.

– PA

