Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten record in 4-3 win

Liverpool 4 – Man City 3: Liverpool’s forwards came out top in the battle of the Premier League’s great entertainers as Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season was ended in remarkable fashion at Anfield.

Having won all but two of their league matches this season, Pep Guardiola’s side found themselves 4-1 down midway through the second half and they looked well beaten before a late rally set up a nerve-jangling finale but the hosts held on for a 4-3 win.

The ending of their 30-match unbeaten run, stretching back to April, handed Manchester United the chance to cut City’s lead to 12 against Stoke on Monday.

Having drawn level just before the break when Leroy Sane cancelled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early opener, City were torn apart by three brilliant goals in nine minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, although all were assisted by defensive errors.

Substitute Bernado Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scored late on to raise hopes of an unlikely comeback but Liverpool held on to extend their own unbeaten run to 18 matches, their longest sequence since 2008.

Pic: PA

