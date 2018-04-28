Liverpool pay tribute to Meath man Sean Cox ahead of Stoke game

28 April 2018

Liverpool Football Club are set to pay tribute to critically ill Irishman Seán Cox today.

The 53-year-old Meath man was attacked before the club’s Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

The club will hang a St Peter’s GAA Club jersey in their dressing room ahead of their match against Stoke City.

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Jurgen Klopp wore a tri-colour pin as a mark of respect.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/GubJrVZCI6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2018

