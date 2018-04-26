Liverpool request GAA jersey for dressing-room tribute to injured Irish fan

By Stephen Barry

Liverpool FC have requested a GAA club’s jersey to pay tribute to Sean Cox, the Irish fan who was seriously injured in an assault outside Anfield stadium.

Mr Cox, a 53-year-old father of three from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was left in a critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries in the attack.

Two Italian men in their twenties have been charged in connection with the incident which occurred before Liverpool and Roma’s Champions League semi-final first-leg match.

The Premier League club will pay a dressing-room tribute to Mr Cox, a volunteer with St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne, before an upcoming game.

St Peter’s confirmed they have sent a jersey to Liverpool which will be hung in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s dressing room in the coming week.

The Reds face Stoke City at Anfield on Saturday before travelling to Rome for Wednesday’s return leg against Roma.

“The entire St Peter’s GAA family in Dunboyne would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Sean for a full recovery. We are also thinking of Sean’s family at this difficult time,” said the club in a statement.

“Sean, a hugely popular and valued community and club leader, is an integral part of life at St Peter’s. Those of us who have the pleasure of working alongside Sean know that his strength and quiet determination are the qualities which will stand him well at this time.

“On behalf of the Club and Sean’s family, we would like to acknowledge the many, many expressions of support from the Dunboyne community and beyond.

“In particular, we would like to thank our GAA colleagues in Liverpool for their kind offers of assistance to Sean and his family.

“Sean, we hope to see you on the sideline again soon.”

A GoFundMe page set-up to help cover Mr Cox’s medical bills and expenses incurred by his family to be by his side in hospital has raised almost €35,000 at the time of writing.

In a tribute to Mr Cox yesterday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wrote: “The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night.

“He came to watch a football match and support our team – the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones.”

Injured star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote: “This all pales in comparison to how the family of the Liverpool fan badly hurt before last night’s game must be feeling. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones.”

