A 20-year-old man remains in Garda custody this morning after being arrested over a fatal stabbing in Co Kerry.

33-year-old Robert Elston was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Cahersiveen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is thought a house party was taking place at the time of the incident.

Both men are local. The dispute took place at around 4am in a house in the Fertha area near the town centre.

Gardai protect the scene at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, County Kerry. Pic: Don MacMonagle.

Reacting to the killing Cllr Norma Moriarty expressed her sadness and shock at events and called for the local Garda station in Cahersiveen to be reopened across 24 hours as soon as possible.

“Having a station that is not open 24 hours does not help .. in dealing with underlying causes that cause incidents like this.”

She went on: “Someone has lost their life here .. what led to that needs to be examined and we all have a role in that.”

The deceased died in the ambulance on his way for emergency treatment in Tralee.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss