Man City 'five' dominate PFA Premier League team of year

Manchester City have dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League team of the year, with five players named in the select XI.

Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-half Nicolas Otamendi and midfielders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are all honoured, along with forward Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen and Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso complete the defence.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is also included, along with his Spurs team-mate Harry Kane, the England striker among three forwards in the side completed by Liverpool frontman Mohamed Salah, who has bagged 30 league goals so far this season.

There was, though, no recognition for any Burnley players, despite the Clarets enjoying a fine season and challenging Arsenal for sixth place, which could yet see them secure European qualification.

City duo De Bruyne and Silva are shortlisted for the PFA’s player of the year award, along with club-mate Leroy Sane after all three helped Pep Guardiola’s side win the Premier League.

Kane, Salah and De Gea are also nominated, with the winner set to be announced at the PFA’s annual awards ceremony in London on Sunday, April 22.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea admits trophies and not personal awards are what matters to him after being named in the Professional Footballers’ Association team of the year once again.

The Spain international features for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in six seasons, but team success means more to the 27-year-old.

“I’m very, very proud to be nominated once again and I guess it’s a result of me having a good year on a personal note,” De Gea, who has also been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year, told manutd.com.

“It makes you even more proud, really, when you know your fellow professional players have nominated you. It’s really a source of satisfaction for me.

“I’m pleased with how my own performances have gone; it’s just a pity this season we have not won one of our big targets trophy-wise.

“We’ve still got the FA Cup in front of us and must make sure we win a trophy and not just a personal accolade.”

