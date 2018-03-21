Manchester United are consulting with fans over how to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

United are planning to canvass the views of supporters via a survey following criticism from manager Jose Mourinho about a lack of noise during matches at Old Trafford.

Speaking at a fans’ forum last month, the minutes of which have been published on the club website, head of venue operations Dan Schofield said: “As you will most likely be aware, the atmosphere at Old Trafford is something which has been frequently commented on of late, both in the media and across social networks, and is a subject the club takes very seriously.

“To this end, senior management plan to further discuss this topic with fan groups and other interested parties and stakeholders to listen to concerns, ideas, etc and then to put forward recommendations to help facilitate positive change. However, our view is that ideally initiatives should be fan-driven.”

During the FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton, a section usually used to seat away supporters was reserved for fans who wanted to create a “loud and vibrant atmosphere”, and this was deemed a big success.

A fan representative at the forum also suggested song sheets could be handed out to supporters to encourage more fans to join in, which Schofield said would be looked into.

Meanwhile, corporate media relations manager Andrew Lisgo said the prospect of launching a women’s team remained “under review” and that a full update would be provided at the next meeting in May. United are the only one of the big six Premier League clubs who do not have a Super League side.

