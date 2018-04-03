Manchester United are introducing cheaper tickets for young fans as part of the club’s drive to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

Pitchside seats in the lower Stretford End will be available for £15 for fans aged 18-25 next term, while season and match ticket prices have been frozen for a seventh consecutive campaign.

The atmosphere in the ground has been criticised by manager Jose Mourinho this season and the club are looking into ways to improve it. A survey of fans is in the pipeline, while among the suggestions put forward by supporter representatives was the handing out of song-sheets.

United’s group managing director Richard Arnold told the club website: “The club enjoys unparalleled support and we recognise the sacrifice many fans make to watch the team home and away.

“Continuing the freeze in match and season tickets for next season is driven by our belief in supporting fans attending our games.

“The introduction of reduced ticket prices for young adults in the Stretford End lower tier stems from suggestions generated by fan groups through our fans’ forum, aimed at building on the tradition of vibrant support.”

– PA

