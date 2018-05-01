Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his red card at Crystal Palace last Saturday.

He was dismissed during the Foxes’ 5-0 Premier League defeat at Selhurst Park on Saturday and, after his sending-off, reacted angrily towards referee Mike Dean.

An FA statement read: “Leicester City’s Marc Albrighton has been charged following the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (28 April).

“It relates to his behaviour towards the referee after his sending-off. He has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.”

Albrighton was shown a straight red card when he was short with a back-pass and appeared to tangle with Wilfried Zaha in the second half.

Leicester were 2-0 down at the time and it was Albrighton’s first red card since 2010, and first of his Leicester career.

He is already in line for a one-match ban – missing Saturday’s visit of West Ham – and that could increase should the FA deem further punishment necessary.

