Dundalk have signed the well-travelled striker Marco Tagbajumi.

The 29-year old won the Norwegian Cup will Lillestrom last year.

⚪⚫⚪ Welcome Marco | Ciao Marco 🇳🇬 🇮🇹 #DundalkFC sign Marco Tagbajumi. More to follow on https://t.co/2BZKYsYTb1 pic.twitter.com/FLX9RfrMW0 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 21, 2018

⚽ Take a look at what the new #DundalkFC man, Marco Tagbajumi, will bring to the Lilywhites in 2018! https://t.co/wmycIRldmV — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 21, 2018

📹 New #DundalkFC signing Marco Tagbajumi, talks to #DFCTV after making his move to Oriel Park. https://t.co/VHUgx50fbq — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have signed defender Patrick McClean from Waterford.

The brother of Republic of Ireland winger, James, has signed a two-year deal at the Showgrounds.

SIGNING: The #bitored can confirm the signing of Patrick McClean from Waterford FC on a two-year contract. 🔴⚪️ Read more: https://t.co/wNdQSAPXSl pic.twitter.com/0iRsd6oxYV — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 21, 2018

