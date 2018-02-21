Dundalk have signed the well-travelled striker Marco Tagbajumi.
The 29-year old won the Norwegian Cup will Lillestrom last year.
⚪⚫⚪ Welcome Marco | Ciao Marco 🇳🇬 🇮🇹 #DundalkFC sign Marco Tagbajumi. More to follow on https://t.co/2BZKYsYTb1 pic.twitter.com/FLX9RfrMW0
— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 21, 2018
⚽ Take a look at what the new #DundalkFC man, Marco Tagbajumi, will bring to the Lilywhites in 2018! https://t.co/wmycIRldmV
— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 21, 2018
📹 New #DundalkFC signing Marco Tagbajumi, talks to #DFCTV after making his move to Oriel Park. https://t.co/VHUgx50fbq
— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 21, 2018
Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have signed defender Patrick McClean from Waterford.
The brother of Republic of Ireland winger, James, has signed a two-year deal at the Showgrounds.
SIGNING: The #bitored can confirm the signing of Patrick McClean from Waterford FC on a two-year contract. 🔴⚪️
Read more: https://t.co/wNdQSAPXSl pic.twitter.com/0iRsd6oxYV
— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 21, 2018