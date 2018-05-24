Martin O’Neill has selected a 26-man squad for the Republic of Ireland’s international friendly games against France (Monday, May 28) and United States (Saturday, June 2).

There are first senior call-ups for goalkeepers Shane Supple and Conor O’Malley, midfielder Shaun Williams, and forward Graham Burke.

The trio of O’Malley, Williams and Burke featured for an Ireland XI in last week’s testimonial match against Celtic.

Both Supple and Burke will balance training and matches with their respective clubs – Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers – with international duty.

Injuries rule out Darren Randolph (groin), Keiren Westwood (groin), Kieran O’Hara (ankle), Ciaran Clark (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring), while Callum Robinson is waiting for his international clearance to come through.

Defender John O’Shea will link up with the squad ahead of the USA game.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Conor O’Malley, Shane Supple

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Declan Rice, John O’Shea, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham

Midfielders: Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, David Meyler, Eunan O’Kane, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, James McClean, Daryl Horgan

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Graham Burke

