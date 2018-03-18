Martin O’Neill has finalised the Republic of Ireland squad for the international friendly with Turkey in Antalya next Friday.

Goalkeepers Rob Elliot (back) and Keiren Westwood (ankle) miss out due to injury. Ross County stopper Aaron McCarey has been called in and Colin Doyle will link up with the squad after Bradford City’s game against Doncaster Rovers.

Defender John Egan, full-back Greg Cunningham, as well as the midfield duo of Harry Arter and Liam Kelly, also drop out after initially been named as part of the provisional squad.

There are eight uncapped players in the final 25-man panel, including McCarey, Kieran O’Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan.

O’Hara and Rice will report directly to the Ireland Under 21s after the camp finishes in order to be available for the UEFA European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, March 27 in Tallaght Stadium.

The majority of the squad will meet up ahead of the ‘Three’ FAI International Awards on Sunday, March 18 in RTÉ Studios. Due to the adverse weather conditions, certain players will link up with the squad ahead of departure for Turkey tomorrow morning. After the game on Friday, March 23, the squad will return to Dublin and leave camp.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Aaron McCarey (Ross County)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss