Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino, the Premier League club have announced.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with First Team Manager Mauricio Pellegrino,” a club statement read.

“Assistant Manager Carlos Compagnucci and Assistant First Team Coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway.”

– PA

