The Mayor of Liverpool says it’s “madness” Liverpool will play a game around the same time as the Grand National at nearby Aintree.

The Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday, April 14 of has been moved to 5.30pm for TV coverage.

That’s 15 minutes after the iconic horse race starts.

Joe Anderson tweeted an “urgent meeting” with Merseyside Police is needed, saying they’d struggle to “cope”.

Have just seen that Liverpool v Bournemouth is to be played on Saturday 14th April at 17.30pm the same day as the Grand National😱 need urgent meeting with @MerseyPolice they simply will not cope given the normal pressure of a Saturday. #madness — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) February 27, 2018

