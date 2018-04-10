Mohamed Elneny will be available for Arsenal’s next three Premier League games.

That’s after an independent regulatory commission ruled the midfielder was “wrongly dismissed” against Southampton, the Football Association has announced.

Elneny was sent off in stoppage time of the Gunners’ 3-2 win against the Saints for raising his hand following an altercation with Cedric Soares.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Mohamed Elneny will be available for Arsenal’s next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Southampton on Sunday 8 April 2018.”

– PA

