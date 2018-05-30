Mohamed Salah could feature in the World Cup group stage after the Egyptian Football Association announced his shoulder injury should keep him out for a maximum of three weeks.

The Liverpool forward suffered the injury in the first half of the Reds’ defeat to Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final.

A statement on the EFA’s Facebook page read: “Dr Mohamed Abu Ula confirmed that the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”

Egypt open their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on Friday, June 15. The African side also play Russia (June 19) and Saudi Arabia (June 25) in Group A.

– PA

