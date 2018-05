Tadgh Beirne could be called up to the Irish Rugby squad for the first time today.

Joe Schmidt is due to name his panel for next month’s three-Test tour to Australia.

The Munster-bound Scarlets lock helped the Welsh region reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup this season.

He’s preparing to face Leinster in the Pro14 final on Saturday.

Leinster out-half Ross Byrne and Ulster scrum-half John Cooney could also be included.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss