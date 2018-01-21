The Munster v Castres Champions cup clash has been delayed until 4pm due to heavy rainfall at Thomond Park.

Due to the heavy rainfall Referee Ben Whitehouse has confirmed today’s kick off will now be at 4pm #MUNvCO — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 21, 2018

Supporters – please note if you wish to leave the stadium your scanned tickets will be valid on return for the 4pm KO. #MUNvCO — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 21, 2018

Come back U Arena, all is forgiven! — Simon Lewis (@SiLew) January 21, 2018

More as we get it …

