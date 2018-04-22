Munster go down to Racing - match in 60 secs

RACING 92 27 MUNSTER 22

By Simon Lewis, Bordeaux

Key moment: The writing was on the wall for Munster when Racing wing Teddy Thomas generously spurned a hat-trick try on 22 minutes to gift Maxime Machenaud five points and put the French side 21-3 up but the Reds had the chance to go into the break with a morale-boosting try just before half-time. A penalty close to the Racing tryline offered hope with the scrum the chosen option and off first-phase ball, Conor Murray delivered the ball to Rory Scannell who crashed into contact, only for Racing centre Virimi Vakatawa to clamp over the ball and win a crucial penalty to end the opening period and crush Munster’s hopes of shifting the momentum.

Simon Zebo on the field today. Pictures: Inpho

Talking point: The dream of an All-Ireland final has gone as Racing dispatched Munster in the same ruthlessly efficient manner with which Leinster dismantled Scarlets in Dublin 24 hours earlier. It may not be the final for romantics in Bilbao on May 12 but there can be no question that the Champions Cup decider will be contested by Europe’s two best sides.

Key man: Teddy Thomas’s clinical finishing, Pat Lambie’s game management, and Virimi Vakatawa’s midfield powerhouse heroics were all outstanding, as was the tireless contribution from former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan but scrum-half Maxime Machenaud’s superb link play and goal-kicking topped the lot. A consummate performance on a day when Munster failed o rise to the occasion.

Ref watch: For all the misgivings about appointing an Irishman, the RFU-affiliated JP Doyle was hardly pro-Munster as the breakdown was at times reduced to a free for all. Doyle did take the sting out of a flashpoint early in the second half when Conor Murray could have seen yellow for raising a hand to Virimi Vakatawa’s face but he and his TMO instead penalised the Munster scrum-half for lifting and dropping Marc Andreu as they scrapped for the ball.

Penalties conceded: Racing 13 Munster 8

Injuries: Substitute prop John Ryan lasted just 17 minutes before the tighthead limped out injured in the second half but aside from that there were no apparent injuries to the rest of the Munster squad.

Next up: The European dream may be over but Munster return to Thomond Park next Saturday for the final round of the Guinness PRO14 league campaign. With second place in Conference A and a home quarter-final in the play-offs next month already secure, the visit of interprovincial rivals Ulster to Limerick provides a chance to avenge an embarrassing loss in Belfast on January 1 when Munster led 17-0 at half-time but then saw Fineen Wycherley sin-binned and Sammy Arnold before going down 24-17.

Share it:













Don't Miss