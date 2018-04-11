By Denis Hurley

Cork 4-20 Waterford 0-5

Cork secured a Munster MFC semi-final spot with a straightforward win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

The home side were always fancied to advance and they were set on their way with a goal from Conor Corbett inside three minutes, while a second from Aodhán Ó Luasa on 10 had them 2-4 to 0-0 in front.

Ó Luasa added another point before Aaron Ryan got Waterford off the mark, but Cork continued to dominate and led by 2-13 to 0-3 at half-time.

Evan Cooke added a third goal within a minute of the restart and though the scoring rate dropped as both sides emptied their benches, the Rebels gradually eased further clear.

Seán McDonnell wrapped up the win with a fourth goal at the death, leaving them with a last-four tie against Kerry next month.

Scorers for Cork: A Ó Luasa 1-5 (two frees), C Corbett, S McDonnell 1-2 each, E Cooke 1-1, D O’Sullivan 0-3, M O’Neill 0-3, D Buckley, F Cronin, E Nation, J Harte 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Power (0-1 free), N O’Keeffe (0-2 free) 0-2 each, A Ryan 0-1 (free).

CORK: D Doody (Buttevant); D Connolly (Glanworth), D Buckley (Newcestown), C O’Donovan (Glanmire); F Cronin (Cullen), D Phelan (Aghada), E Nation (Aghada); N Hartnett (Douglas), R Lombard (Ballyhooly); H Murphy (Éire Óg), D O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), E Cooke (Ballincollig); S McDonnell (Mallow), A Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

Subs: J Harte (Douglas) for Lombard, A Whelton (Castlehaven) for Murphy (both 35), M O’Neill (Buttevant) for Corbett (37), N Lordan (Ballinora) for Connolly (44), M White (Douglas) for Doody, J O’Shea (Urhan) for Nation (51).

WATERFORD: N McSweeney (Gaultier); C Foley (Ballinacourty), S Boyce (The Nire), S Lennon (Brickey Rangers); L Power (Kilgobnet), T Walsh (Rathgormack), L Fennell (Stradbally); C Browne (Brickey Rangers), J Power (Rathgormack); A Ryan (The Nire), L Walsh (The Nire), S Ronayne (Brickey Rangers); N O’Keeffe (De La Salle), M Ó Floinn (Old Parish), R Elliffe (Rathgormack).

Subs: H Griffin (Ballinameela) for Ryan (18, injured), A Behan (Kilrossanty) for Power (half-time), T Mooney (Kill) for Ronayne (40), P Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty) for Ó Floinn (50), S Walsh (The Nire) for Elliffe (53), K Taylor (St Saviour’s) for Fennell (58).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).

