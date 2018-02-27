Munster are set to sign an Irish-qualified replacement for Simon Zebo, according to reports, writes Stephen Barry.

They’re in the process of doing a deal with Sale Sharks for full-back Mike Haley, according to The Rugby Paper and the42.ie.

Haley has a year left on his contract beyond the end of this season, but Munster and the IRFU may be more willing to negotiate a fee or early release due to him being Irish-qualified through a loophole.

Haley has an Irish grandmother but played twice for the England Saxons against South Africa A in June 2016. However, the Springbok U20s were registered as the nation’s designated second team in a change made two months earlier, meaning the game didn’t tie Haley to England’s RFU.

Last year, he also played for an England XV against the Barbarians in a non-cap international.

Haley has played 105 times for the Sharks in six seasons, scoring 15 tries.

