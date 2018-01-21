Munster and Ulster are both one win away from a spot in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.
Munster are first up at 1pm – they host Castres at Thomond Park with a one point lead at the top of Pool 4.
A win of any kind will be enough for the Reds thanks to their head-to-head record with closest challengers Racing 92.
Thomond will be rocking on Sunday for our must-win Champions Cup clash against Top 14 high-flyers Castres!
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 18, 2018
Irish attention then shifts to the Ricoh Arena will Ulster have a tough assignment away to Wasps who also have an outside chance of reaching the last eight.
Kick off there is at 3.15pm.
🙌 Christian Lealiifano is set for his final Ulster appearance tomorrow.
Wasps v Ulster (3.15pm) is live on @btsportrugby pic.twitter.com/uS7rUXseU5
— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 20, 2018
More on both games throughout the afternoon right here.