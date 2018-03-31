Munster V Toulon - 60 Seconds

MUNSTER 20

TOULON 19

By Simon Lewis Thomond Park

Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

Key moment: Conor Murray’s opportune try on 28 minutes was a real momentum shifter, sending Munster into the interval with a slender 10-6 lead after Toulon had looked ominous in the opening quarter but Andrew Conway’s 75th-minute try was the real turning point as Munster looked to have blown their last chance, the wing’s brilliant piece of individual skill, pace and grace under pressure providing the try that finally turned the game Munster’s way in a real nail-biter.

Talking point: Munster are into yet another European semi-final and it took the performances of this young team’s lives to do so, overcoming a heavyweight Toulon side in all senses of the word, unheralded Irish pros defeating a team of household names in a testament to brilliant preparation and collective spirit.

Key man: If ever Munster needed a captain’s performance from Peter O’Mahony it was today and the Corkman duly delivered, carrying and leading from the front and a colossus at the lineout.

Munster had plenty of heroes at Thomond Park, particularly amongst a makeshift backline hit by injuries but O’Mahony’s display was pure grit.

Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

Ref watch: Nigel Owens contributed to the drama with a lengthy deliberation in conjunction with TMO and fellow Welshman Jon Mason over whether to award Munster’s first-half try, as Conor Murray took advantage of Toulon lethargy to nip in from an onside position and claim a loose ball that had come out of a ruck on the French tryline.

It took an age to reach a decision as the agitated home crowd grew impatient, before eventually raising his arm to award the try and contributed to an opening half that lasted way beyond 50 minutes.

The drama continued as Owens clamped down on Munster’s rucking in the second half but he will be forgiven after blowing up Chris Ashton at the death as Toulon threatened a smash and grab past 80 minutes.

Penalties conceded: Munster 9 Toulon 6

Injuries: Simon Zebo had been a doubt all week with a hamstring injury and his game was effectively over inside the first minute as he collided with Chris Ashton in averting a Toulon try.

Zebo would play on for another 24 minutes before limping out.

Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

Munster will also have a concern over Conor Murray, who played for 77 minutes but seemed to hobble out of the game.

Next up: Munster can plan for a Champions Cup semi-final in France on the weekend of April 21/22 against the winners of Clermont and Racing 92, who play their quarter-final on Sunday.

If Clermont win, then it’s off to Saint-Etienne but if Racing win away, then Bordeaux will be the host city.

