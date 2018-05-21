By Stephen Barry

Munster forwards Jean Kleyn and Rhys Marshall will undergo operations this summer, while Jack O’Donoghue is set for a scan on his knee injury.

O’Donoghue suffered the serious-looking injury 11 minutes into the PRO14 semi-final against Leinster, which could rule him out of Ireland’s tour to Australia.

He will also see a knee specialist to determine the severity of the injury.

Kleyn will have a required ankle procedure during the off-season, while Marshall will go under the knife on an AC joint injury.

JJ Hanrahan, withdrawn at half-time against Leinster, is expected to make a full recovery from a hip pointer injury.

Currently continuing their rehab programmes are Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Farrell (knee), Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) and Stephen Archer (pec).

Meanwhile, Gerbrandt Grobler’s move to Gloucester has been confirmed.

✍🏼 We are delighted to confirm the signing of South African second row @Gerbrandt69 from @Munsterrugby #WelcomeGrobler pic.twitter.com/dva0euujyq — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) May 21, 2018

After a controversy-filled year with Munster, Grobler departs after 11 appearances, scoring his first try in his final appearance on Saturday.

