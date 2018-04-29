Neck injury to keep Noel Fehily out of racing for eight weeks

Noel Fehily faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines after damaging his neck in a fall at Punchestown on Friday.

He took a tumble from the Oliver Sherwood-trained Got Away at the fourth-last fence in the two-mile-five-furlong mares’ handicap chase won by Magic Of Light.

“Noel is back home again. He has a stable fracture of his C7 and it will be followed up by Dr Jerry Hill (BHA chief medical adviser) in the UK,” said Dr Adrian McGoldrick, senior medical officer of the Irish Turf Club.

“Noel will be out for about six to eight weeks, depending on what the neurosurgeon says in the UK and how it responds. I’ve handed it over to them. I’ll leave it in their hands.”

Brian Hayes is expected to be released from hospital in a few days after suffering a chest injury in a fall from Ask Nile four out in a novice handicap chase won by Kemboy, also at Punchestown on Friday.

“Brian has a collapsed lung. He is in Naas hospital and should be home in about three days, all being well,” said McGoldrick.

Leading amateur Jamie Codd is on the mend after suffering a back injury following a heavy fall from Maypole Class in a four-year-old maiden contest at Ballysteen point-to-point meeting a week ago.

He came down at the sixth fence and was treated on-course for a time by the medical team before being transferred to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment.

“Jamie had fracture of the L3 vertebra in a point-to-point last Sunday,” said Dr McGoldrick.

“I met him at a point-to-point meeting on Saturday. He’s fine. He’ll be off about three to four months, being realistic.”

