Dan Gosling struck a dramatic late equaliser against his former club as Bournemouth battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Newcastle.

Midfielder Gosling converted into the roof of the net in the 89th minute after Cherries substitute Adam Smith set up a tense final 10 minutes by halving the deficit.

Magpies striker Dwight Gayle looked to have earned the visitors three precious Premier League points on the south coast with two simple, first-half finishes, but they made to pay for their profligacy, which included Jonjo Shelvey missing an open goal at 2-0.

Victory at the Vitality Stadium would have moved Newcastle level on points with their hosts, but Rafael Benitez’s men will continue to look anxiously over their shoulders at the bottom three following their late capitulation.

Benitez stuck with the same team which surprised Manchester United a fortnight ago and the game plan appeared to have worked perfectly as his players expertly absorbed pressure from the hosts before clinically hitting them on the break.

Dan Gosling scores Bournemouth’s second goal. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

They opened the scoring in the 17th minute following a fine pass from Shelvey.

The creative midfielder carved Bournemouth open with a raking ball down the right wing, allowing ex-Cherries winger Matt Ritchie to centre for Gayle to back-heel his first goal since December into the empty net after Asmir Begovic kept out his initial effort.

Newcastle’s travelling fans faced a round trip of almost 700 miles for this fixture and they were rewarded again in first-half stoppage time as a mistake from Bournemouth goalkeeper Begovic allowed Gayle to double his tally.

After Kenedy’s poor corner was partially cleared, Paul Dummett swung in a cross from the left and Ayoze Perez’s ball back across goal squirmed under the Bosnian keeper for Gayle to tap in.

The half-time whistle was greeted with boos from the home supporters and they were even more unhappy moments after the restart when referee Roger East ignored claims for a penalty after Jamaal Lascelles’ clumsy challenge on Ryan Fraser.

Bournemouth, who went close through Gosling and Callum Wilson in the opening period, were bidding for a club record fourth successive Premier League home win.

Manager Eddie Howe responded to the two-goal deficit by bringing on England striker Jermain Defoe for his first appearance since he suffered a fractured ankle in December, but it was fellow substitute Smith who put them back in the game.

After Newcastle forward Perez missed an excellent opening and Shelvey somehow blazed high and wide with the goal gaping, having being picked out by substitute Christian Atsu, defender Smith lashed in via the underside off the crossbar moments later.

The away side came under incessant pressure and their resolve was broken with a minute of normal time remaining.

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake drove the ball in from the left and Gosling – who left St James’ Park to join the Cherries in 2014 – coolly side-footed home.

– PA

