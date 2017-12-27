Mario Balotelli will not be leaving Nice in January, according to club president Jean-Pierre Riviere.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, revealed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport that he is keen to showcase his talents in the Champions League.

Balotelli said he is happy at Nice but told the Italian newspaper: “Admittedly, I would like to get back to having a strong squad behind me.

“I want to play in the Champions League and win something. The aim is to go back to a big club. To win something important again.”

But the former Manchester City striker, who claims his time at the Etihad was “the best year of my life”, will not be leaving France in this transfer window.

Riviere told Nice-Matin newspaper: “It is impossible. You know how important he is, it is unimaginable.

“Thanks to his performances, he has rediscovered a certain value on the market with another 1.5 years of his contract remaining…That is not what interests us for Mario, but instead that he continues to take the team higher.

“It is a wonderful story with him.”

PA

