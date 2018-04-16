No Clermont move for Paddy Jackson

French Top14 club Clermont have dismissed reports linking them with a move for Irish out-half Paddy Jackson, with head coach Franck Azéma describing the rumours as “false information”.

Jackson (pictured) is seeking a new club following confirmation that the IRFU and Ulster have revoked the contracts of he and teammate Stuart Olding. That followed a review of the players’ conduct following the Belfast rape trial in which both were found not guilty of all charges brought against them.

Several media reports had suggested Jackson was close to a lucrative switch to the current Top14 champions, who have made a dismal defence of their title and were dumped out of the Champions Cup in the quarter-final by Racing 92.

But in a statement released on Clermont’s website, Azéma insisted there have been no talks with the player.

“There is no contact between Paddy Jackson and the club and no desire on our part to engage his services.”

France international Camille Lopez and Argentinian Patricio Fernandez are Clermont’s main options at 10, but Lopez has missed much of the current campaign with a broken ankle, while Fernandez has failed to convince so far in the playmaking role.

But Azéma added: “I trust our options in this position where we do not lack resources with Camille Lopez, Patricio Fernandez, Ice Toeava and Dorian Lavernhe who continues to progress and whom we trust.

“With the constraints imposed by the salary cap, it is not possible to strengthen a position where internal solutions are numerous.

“End of the rumor.”

