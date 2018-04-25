By Stephen Barry

Robbie Power has forgiven fellow jockey Paul Townend for the last-fence run-out which cost both a shot at the Grade 1 Growise Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Paul Townsend, onboard Al Boum Photo, forces Robbie Power, onboard Finian’s Oscar, off the track as they approach the last jump. Photo: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

In one of the most dramatic imaginable finishes to a race, favourite Monalee fell at the second-last, bringing down Invitation Only with him.

That left Al Boum Photo at the front, but Townend checked over his shoulder and suddenly veered to the right in an apparent attempt to bypass the final fence. That manoeuvre forced Power’s Finian’s Oscar off course, while Townend’s mount was sent through the rails and the jockey flying into the air.

Drama doesn’t quite cover this – The Storyteller somehow comes out on top in the Grade 1 Growise Champion Novice Chase. Absolutely unbelievable… pic.twitter.com/Ga6BwfYRad — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 24, 2018

It all left Davy Russell and 16-1 shot The Storyteller clear to scoop the €59,000 top prize. What’s more, it completed a 1-2-3 clean sweep for Gordon Elliott, reestablishing a trainers’ championship lead of more than €400,000 over Willie Mullins.

“I took a quick look up and saw nothing, and I suppose Paul must have spotted something,” said Russell.

“I was concentrating on my fellow and thought it was great that he was going to finish a career-best in third, and then that happened.”

Has someone shouted to Paul Townend from the outside of the track? @mickfitzg: “He’s just had an absolute moment.” pic.twitter.com/qbsEBxwxmK — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 24, 2018

Townend was subsequently handed a 21-day ban for dangerous riding.

Having calmed down following the drama, Power, who was cost a shot at victory, tweeted that he had “no hard feelings” towards Townend.

“It’s taken me a few hours to calm down from that very unfortunate incident yesterday @punchestownrace with Paul Townend,” wrote Power.

“Nobody feels worse than him, just human error. #nohardfeelings #brillliantjockey”.

It’s taken me a few hours to calm down from that very unfortunate incident yesterday @punchestownrace with Paul Townend.

Nobody feels worse than him, just human error. #nohardfeelings #brillliantjockey pic.twitter.com/0Qf7UX3Bvl — Robbie “Puppy” Power (@Robbie_Power_) April 25, 2018

He added on his BoyleSports blog: “For some reason Paul thought that we were bypassing the last fence so he made a manoeuvre to bypass. He just got a brain freeze. It was a case of human error. He is a top class jockey and will put it behind him and move on hopefully.”

