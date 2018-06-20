Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a

1-0 win over Morocco in their second World Cup game, but more people have been talking about the captain’s teammate.

Besiktas defender Pepe received a slap on the back from Morocco captain Medhi Benatia after a corner toward the end of the game resulting in Pepe throwing himself on the ground.

Social media was quick to ridicule the Portugal centre-back, with BBC presenter Gary Lineker referring to him as “a dick”.

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise said the player should “grow up”.

And everyone else piled on as well.

The 1-0 win for Portugal means they now have one foot in the knockout stages.

