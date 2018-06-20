Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a
1-0 win over Morocco in their second World Cup game, but more people have been talking about the captain’s teammate.
Besiktas defender Pepe received a slap on the back from Morocco captain Medhi Benatia after a corner toward the end of the game resulting in Pepe throwing himself on the ground.
Please keep Pepe in your prayers after this assault from Benatia 😱 #PORMAR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UbYwFtEQld
— World Cup Goals (@FIFAWCGoals) June 20, 2018
Social media was quick to ridicule the Portugal centre-back, with BBC presenter Gary Lineker referring to him as “a dick”.
See Pepe is still a dick.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2018
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise said the player should “grow up”.
OMG Pepe. pathetic. grow up man
— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) June 20, 2018
And everyone else piled on as well.
Pepe being Pepe. That’s embarrassing. Not surprised in the slightest. #POR
— Stuart Holden (@stuholden) June 20, 2018
Pepe is an embarrassment 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #PORMOR
— ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) June 20, 2018
Pepe is without doubt the most pathetic footballer in the world. The sooner he retires the better. pic.twitter.com/Tvo2kQ61tI
— MGH (@OfficialMgh) June 20, 2018
Oscar goes to pepe
— فيفي 🇲🇦 (@ELFatimaaa) June 20, 2018
Really hope Pepe is ok. Apparently the doctors are checking him over 🙄 https://t.co/5aiKFau8eP
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 20, 2018
The 1-0 win for Portugal means they now have one foot in the knockout stages.