1-0 win over Morocco in their second World Cup game, but more people have been talking about the captain’s teammate.

Besiktas defender Pepe received a slap on the back from Morocco captain Medhi Benatia after a corner toward the end of the game resulting in Pepe throwing himself on the ground.

Please keep Pepe in your prayers after this assault from Benatia 😱 #PORMAR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UbYwFtEQld — World Cup Goals (@FIFAWCGoals) June 20, 2018

Social media was quick to ridicule the Portugal centre-back, with BBC presenter Gary Lineker referring to him as “a dick”.

See Pepe is still a dick. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2018

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise said the player should “grow up”.

OMG Pepe. pathetic. grow up man — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) June 20, 2018

And everyone else piled on as well.

Pepe being Pepe. That’s embarrassing. Not surprised in the slightest. #POR — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) June 20, 2018

Pepe is without doubt the most pathetic footballer in the world. The sooner he retires the better. pic.twitter.com/Tvo2kQ61tI — MGH (@OfficialMgh) June 20, 2018

Oscar goes to pepe — فيفي 🇲🇦 (@ELFatimaaa) June 20, 2018

Really hope Pepe is ok. Apparently the doctors are checking him over 🙄 https://t.co/5aiKFau8eP — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 20, 2018

The 1-0 win for Portugal means they now have one foot in the knockout stages.

