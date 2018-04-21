Celtic’s SPL title celebrations remain on hold after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Hibernian.

The Hoops would have been crowned champions for a seventh successive season with victory at Easter Road but they ended up suffering only a third league defeat since May 2016.

Jamie Maclaren puts inspired Hibs ahead in the 24th minute.

Vykintas Slivka added a second with 10 minutes remaining to leave former Celtic boss Neil Lennon on the verge of a memorable victory over his old side.

Celtic pulled a goal back through substitute Odsonne Edouard in the 87th minute to set up a grandstand finish, but they could not find an equaliser.

Brendan Rodgers’ men can still clinch the title this weekend, however, if Rangers and Aberdeen both lose.

If that does not happen, then Celtic can finish things off themselves when they host their arch-rivals Rangers at Parkhead next weekend.

